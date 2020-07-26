Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $2,936,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

