Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average is $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

