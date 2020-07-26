Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $359.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $291.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

