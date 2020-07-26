Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

