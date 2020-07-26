Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,065,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

