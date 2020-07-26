Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

