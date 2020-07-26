Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.