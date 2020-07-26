Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

