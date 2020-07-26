Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

