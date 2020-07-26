American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 52,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

