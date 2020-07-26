Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.27 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. Workday posted sales of $887.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $267,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $684,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workday by 149.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $15,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $218.95.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.