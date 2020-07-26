Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $805,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,080 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

