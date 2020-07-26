Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.