Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

