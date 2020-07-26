Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 19,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $18,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

