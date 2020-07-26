Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $805,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.