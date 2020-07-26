Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

