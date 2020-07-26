Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

