Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

