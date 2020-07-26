Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

