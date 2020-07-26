Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 349.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $298,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,460. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

