Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 14,387 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 273.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $203.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.