Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 351,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TUP opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

