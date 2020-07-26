Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Flex worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 24,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $265,519.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,848.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

