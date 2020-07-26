Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 542,166 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.64% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.