Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

