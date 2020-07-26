Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.75% of Agilysys worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agilysys by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $17.74 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

