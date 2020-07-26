Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.78 Million in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.12 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

