Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.80 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,055,443 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

