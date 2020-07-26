Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.15 Million in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 355,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Cadence Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.63%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.