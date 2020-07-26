Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.34 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,434,000 after purchasing an additional 509,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

