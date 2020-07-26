Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

