Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RMR Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

