Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 13,683 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $31,719,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares during the period.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.03 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

