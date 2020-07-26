Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 432.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 843,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $22,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.