Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 176 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $108.14 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.