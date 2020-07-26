Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 430,488 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 430,488 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after buying an additional 190,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

