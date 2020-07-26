Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of ($70.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

