Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,880 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $556,117.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,914.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,507 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,907. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

