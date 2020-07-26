Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.12 Million Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 558,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,881,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 334,413 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

