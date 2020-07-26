Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

