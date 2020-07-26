AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Down 27.1%

AuraSource Inc (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s share price dropped 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly industrial energy sources and feedstock used for industrial applications. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.