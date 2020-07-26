Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

