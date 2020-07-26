Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 1.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), 334,096 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 695,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.86.

About Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

