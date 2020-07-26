Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 19,400 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

