Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,015 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uniqure by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QURE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold 40,002 shares of company stock worth $2,614,652 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $39.46 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

