Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,300 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equifax were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.