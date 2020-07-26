Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PTC by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PTC by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $81.46 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,043,865 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

