Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 127.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 20,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $269.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.