Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

